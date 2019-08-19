Waste not want not in Oswestry

Tom and Ben Wilson already run a weekly lunch event at a church in Oswestry. Now they are selling donated food to the public

The scheme involves trays of food donated to OsNosh offered to the public on Friday mornings at the town's Memorial Hall in return for a minimum donations of £2.50.

The food will be that on offer is that left over from the Thursday community lunches at Holy Trinity Church run by Tom and Ben Wilson.

Each week free lunches made with food donated by supermarkets and independent stores are cooked by chef, Ben.

Tom said: "At OsNosh our food recycling and community kitchen mission is simple, to cook free or pay as you feel community meals for everyone who is hungry, struggling or just in need of some company

"Using food that is donated or would otherwise be wasted, our weekly meal is an inclusive, warm and friendly environment where all are welcome.

"Now we are a community interest company we have access to more donated food. Any food that we have leftover we are going to put onto trays and take to the Memorial Hall on Fridays."

The first Waste Not Want Not event saw dozens of people take advantage of the food tray scheme.

He said there would be no choice of what was available.

"It is likely to be vegetables, fruit, bread and other items. And it will be first come first served."

The Waste Not Want Not morning will run from 11am until 2pm and will start on Friday. .