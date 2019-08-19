Advertising
Big fire hits Village Bakery factory
A large fire was today burning at a bakery across the Shropshire/North Wales border.
The Village Bakery company, on Wrexham Industrial Estate, was engulfed in black smoke this morning.
The plume of smoke could be seen from several miles away.
It is not know if anyone has been hurt in the fire or how much damage has been done to the factory, which supplied stores in Shropshire.
The Village Bakery is well known for sponsoring a popular half marathon starting and finishing on the industrial estate.
