Vince Hunt: Councillor's resurfaced road was not listed as needing work by parish council

The lane leading to Shropshire Council speaker Vince Hunt’s home in Trefonen, near Oswestry, was resurfaced after an email was sent from fellow village resident and councillor Joyce Barrow asking when the work would be carried out.

Now Oswestry Rural Parish Council has said the road was not designated as an area of concern and it made no representation to Shropshire Council.

The one-mile long lane that serves just a handful of homes was relaid just before Christmas last year.

See also:

It followed an email from Councillor Barrow, headed ‘Vince Hunt’s Road!’ to Shropshire Council highways chiefs, saying: “Vince has asked me to find out when the middle bit of the New Barns/Llansilin Road will be resurfaced as he was promised it would be done some time ago.”

The road was resurfaced just before Christmas last year, leading to complaints from members of the public who said more important roads were in need of the work.

Now Sharon Clayton, clerk of Oswestry Rural Parish Council, has said the work was not on a list of concern.

Advertising

She said: “As far as I am aware the condition of the lane has not been designated by the parish council as a concern for the community.

“As far as I am aware no representation by the parish council has been made to Shropshire Council to resurface the lane.

“As far as I am aware there has been no communication concerning resurfacing of the lane between Shropshire Council and the parish council nor any other individuals.

“I have not written correspondence that relates to the resurfacing of the lane.”

Advertising

The work was criticised by Paul Wiseman, administrator or Shropshire Friends, who branded Trefonen as ‘Councillor Land’.

He said: “Getting Shropshire Council highways department to repair our county’s roads is something of a lottery, probably due to ‘council cuts’ and ‘Brexit’ etc.

“Unless of course you live in Trefonen, or ‘Councillor Land’ as it is known by many people.”

Neither Councillor Hunt nor Councillor Barrow wish to comment.

Shropshire Council has been asked to comment but has not yet done so.