Teen found dead in Spanish swimming pool is millionaire's daughter with links to Shropshire

Josie Clacher died in the town of Alaro where she was staying with friends and family.

She was a former pupil at Moreton Hall School, near Oswestry.

And the teenager, who would have turned 19 later this month, was the daughter of Rachel Clacher, co-founder of Wrexham-based telephone answering firm Moneypenny.

Miss Clacher's father, David, is the practice director at Wrexham's Schwarz optometrists.

The tragedy happened on Tuesday morning around 7am at a villa in the town of Alaro.

The area is at the foot of the Tramuntana mountains and Miss Clacher was staying with friends and family including her mother.

A neighbour raised the alarm after hearing shouting and police and paramedics raced to the scene and tried to revive her by practicing CPR.

They were unable to save her life and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of Josie’s death, but it is believed the tragedy happened after she had enjoyed a night out.

A post-mortem is believed to have been carried out to determine the cause of death.

Moneypenny provides a telephone reception service for UK businesses and employs more than 400 staff in Wales, New Zealand and the United States.

Its new offices in Wrexham were opened by Prince Charles in 2017.

And it is linked to the Moneypenny Foundation, a charity now called WeMindTheGap, which gives new opportunities in life and work to unemployed, under-served young people through holistic paid traineeships.

A company spokesman said: "We are all extremely devastated by this tragic news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this tragic time."

Rachel Clacher was appointed a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List earlier this year. She spoke at the time of her delight, adding: “It is wonderful to receive acknowledgement for Moneypenny’s success, and for WeMindTheGap. I strongly believe in doing the right thing, treating people well and providing ongoing support.”

Moneypenny now employs 700 staff and handles over 13 million customer communications a year for 13,000 businesses.