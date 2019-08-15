Climate fear groups attend Llanfyllin Show

climate change and how it affects rural life and particularly farming.

The group shared a space with the BRACE, the Building Resilience in a Climate Emergency) group from Llanfyllin.

Spokesman Jonjo Evans said: “On the whole we were met with a friendly and interested reception. Some of the people approached didn’t think there was a climate problem and didn’t want to fill the in the questionnaire, most people did have concerns and were keen to take part.

"Out of those who took part most were concerned that too little was being done too late and that the government should treat the situation as a matter of urgency."

Oswestry and Borders XR is an active group meeting twice a week in Oswestry with more details on xroswestry.org.

Members have attended various local events and staged actions to raise awareness of; plastic waste, pollinator demise and pollution and the climate emergency. They also

attended national actions in London in the spring and Cardiff in June.

“Extinction Rebellion is an open and inclusive group and welcomes all people and opinions, we hope it is this diversity that will drive this forward."