Toby's gift for train driver at Gobowen station

The driver was handed a home made, 'Thomas the Tank Engine' money box, complete with £2 inside, for a cuppa.

Now the Transport for Wales driver wants to find the artistic boy who made the gift.

He said that he was en route from Chester to Birmingham International last Wednesday when he was stopped at Gobowen Station by a woman who approached the cab window.

"She passed me a homemade money box painted to look like Thomas the Tank Engine," he said.

"She explained that a little boy called Toby had made it because he loves trains and he had made her promise to give it to a train driver. There was also £2 inside of the money box, which the youngster had insisted was for the driver to buy a cup of tea."

The lady left in a hurry before Geraint could ask her for her name and other details, but he wants the boy to know how much he loved the gift - and enjoyed his cup of tea.

Now Transport For Wales says it is keen for the boy to be reunited with the train and also to offer him a behind-the-scenes tour as a thank you.

Anyone who can help should email James.Nicholas@tfwrail.wales