Thousands turn out for Oswestry Show

The 134th annual show combined attractions like shops, vintage machinery and food with traditional agricultural offerings like horse displays, sheep sheering and cattle competitions.

People from far and wide turned out to meet cute animals, try new things and bask in the weekend heat, which a little bit of a rain did nothing to ruin.

Families sat for hours watching displays by the Stannage International stunt team, as well as parades of vintage cars and tractors.

And when they were done they could explore dozens of stalls and games, with something for everybody to enjoy.

Jonathan Hughes, treasurer of Oswestry and District Agricultural Society, said: "It was a very successful day. There was good weather which has encouraged people to come in.

"There was a good crowd, and hopefully we'll have had a healthy show."

Among those exhibiting at the show was Anthony Rigby of Oswestry Bees.

The group has been coming to the Oswestry Show for many years and again attracted fascinated crowds to its stall.

"We come every year – we promote beekeeping in general and Oswestry beekeepers specifically," Anthony said.

"People are fascinated with bees. Bees are very much in the headlines and people are jolly glad there are people keeping them.

"The Oswestry Show lets us spread the word that we exist as beekeepers, and to satisfy any interest that people have. We get potential new members here. We've also had farmers here who have land and might want to offer space for beekeepers.

"Most people appreciate that bees need help."

About 75 people are involved in Oswestry Bees at any given time.

"It's not a cheap hobby or an easy hobby, but by coming to Oswestry Show we do get people becoming members," Anthony said. "Even if they are involved for a couple of years, they come away with a much deeper knowledge of bees."

It was the first time at the show for Sally Bottomley, from Ruabon, who was brought her new business Collar Craft.

"I'm local and everything is handmade, and this seemed like a good show to come to," she said.

"Usually we've done smaller things, village fetes and that sort of thing.

"We are a brand new business – we only started in February this year. I've visited here previously as a show. It's been really busy and we had the weather for it. We had a good position and lots of customers."

Les Hope, 77, came to the show from near Shifnal with his family.

"We've been the last two years and it is always a good show," he said.

"It is always worth the trip, because there's always something new to see.

"We really enjoyed the vintage tractors, and the selection of food this year was amazing.

"We'll definitely be coming back next year."

As well as a wide array of attractions, prized livestock from across the region paraded around the main ring after competing to win best in show trophies.

Music and entertainment was available on the village green throughout the show, including the first display by the Axe Men, a static display of axe craft.

A break out of equine flu meant owners of horses had to follow extra rules if they wanted to compete.

Wales, along with the North East, have been hardest hit by the outbreak.

The total number of confirmed outbreaks across Great Britain is 213, compared to just two last year.

Horses had to have been vaccinated within the last 12 months.

Owners were urged to adhere to strict biosecurity protocols at all times.