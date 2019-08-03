Learner drivers waiting three months in Oswestry to take their test

The recently launched Oswestry & District Driving Instructors Association say the town has the longest waiting list in the county and across the border for tests and say drivers are being penalised.

Its chairman, Gareth Jones, says in towns such as Wrexham and Whitchurch there are tests available much sooner.

He said that one of the problems was that Oswestry was not a full time test centre.

"When we had two instructors with us three days a week, it worked very well. But at the moment that is not happening," said Mr Jones.

"The government says full time test centres should be able to offer tests within six weeks. But because we are a part time centre our statistics don't show up."

Learner drivers are open to choose any test centre in the area and don't have to chose the centre on the industrial estate in Oswestry.

But instructors say that going to another town throws up problems.

Mr Jones, who runs the Stop and Go driving school, said clients had to have instruction in the town they were taking their test in.

"If they choose to opt for a test elsewhere they obviously have to have some lessons there to get to know the roads," he added.

"It takes at least 20 minutes to drive to Wrexham, more to Whitchurch and that is eating into their lesson time. And taking a test in Wrexham is very different to taking one in Oswestry, it is so much bigger and busier."

The waiting times also mean students face a higher financial burden.

"Having to wait such a long time for the test means that learner drivers are having to pay for more lessons," Mr Jones said.

"This is a rural area and our young people are being penalised because they are having to wait longer to take their test but don't have alternative public transport to get to work or to go out with friends."

He said that the drivers were seeking a meeting with the new centre manager who was based in Shrewsbury as soon as possible and also the area manager.

A Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency spokesman said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“We have listened to concerns raised by approved driving instructors and are looking to deploy additional examiner resource.

“Oswestry driving test bookings are currently running at nine weeks in advance. Drivers who feel they are ready to take their test sooner, may choose to use Wrexham Driving Test Centre which is booking tests seven weeks in advance.”