Busy road near Oswestry closed after two car crash
A busy road has been closed after a two car crash near Oswestry.
Police advised drivers to stay away from the A5 near Whittington Roundabout.
A total road closure has been put in place and those going near the area are being sent in a different direction.
West Mercia Police tweeted: "Oswestry officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on A5 West Felton near the British Ironworks Centre. Total road closure in place so please avoid the area."
The initial crash happened before 3.40pm today.
