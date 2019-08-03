Busy road near Oswestry closed after two car crash

Police advised drivers to stay away from the A5 near Whittington Roundabout.

2x vehicle RTC A5 Whittington roundabout. Road is blocked. Traffic already very high please avoid if possible @ShropshireStar @advertizer — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) August 3, 2019

A total road closure has been put in place and those going near the area are being sent in a different direction.

West Mercia Police tweeted: "Oswestry officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on A5 West Felton near the British Ironworks Centre. Total road closure in place so please avoid the area."

#Oswestry officers are currently dealing with an road traffic collision on A5 West Felton near the British Ironworks Centre. Total road closure in place so please avoid the area. We'll keep you updated pic.twitter.com/W8prfxMbAc — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) August 3, 2019

The initial crash happened before 3.40pm today.