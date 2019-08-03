Menu

Busy road near Oswestry closed after two car crash

By Mat Growcott | Oswestry | News | Published:

A busy road has been closed after a two car crash near Oswestry.

Police advised drivers to stay away from the A5 near Whittington Roundabout.

A total road closure has been put in place and those going near the area are being sent in a different direction.

West Mercia Police tweeted: "Oswestry officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on A5 West Felton near the British Ironworks Centre. Total road closure in place so please avoid the area."

The initial crash happened before 3.40pm today.

