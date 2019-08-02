Shropshire pub's sleepover plan for tired workers

The Original Ball, in Maesbury, has begun work on the annexe, and has now applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission.

The pub said it would be available for late finishing staff to sleep over instead of driving home.

The plans were submitted this week and will be determined by the council in the coming weeks.

Michael Jones, who owns the pub, said: “This is a partly retrospective planning application for the change of use of an outbuilding into domestic accommodation at The Original Ball in Maesbury.

“The accommodation comprises a living room/work space, a shower room/toilet and bedroom at the ground floor and a storage area.

“The accommodation is intended to attract kitchen staff who can use it rather than drive home after a late shift in the restaurant but it could be used by the applicant’s family at quiet times.

“The proposal is completely environmentally, economically and socially sustainable.

“The pub is an important social facility which serves not only people living around it but also the wider community.

“It will help maintain the viability of an important rural business, providing secure employment which will in turn help the local economy.”