Oswestry bank raises £1,200 for charity

TSB and their customers have collected the large sum for their local charity partner, Severn Hospice, by holding various events over the last year.

Most recently, they joined over 120 partners and their families from local branches to climb Snowdon to raise funds for the cause.

Alexandra Honey, branch manager, said: “Severn Hospice is a vital part of our local community and we’re really proud to have them as our local charity partner. We would like to thank all our customers for their continued support.”

“Our team in Oswestry have worked hard putting in a lot of time and dedication to make our fundraising a success. We have really enjoyed it and it is fantastic to know the difference that our efforts will make.”

Like TSB, Severn Hospice is also passionate about giving back by helping the local community in Oswestry.

The funds raised will be used to give specialist care and support to families across Shropshire and north Powys who are living with an incurable illness.

Mike Perry community fundraising officer for Severn Hospice said: “We are hugely grateful to TSB and its local partners in Oswestry. The money they are raising and the general support we’re getting is helping us to deliver important services in Oswestry."

"Having major businesses like TSB supporting us locally is a great way of making our community stronger.”

Instead of having a centrally chosen charity of the year, partners at TSB want to support a local cause that shares the bank's passion for helping local communities thrive.