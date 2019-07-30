Council has power to go green

The council's electricity bill for its properties is about £33,000 a year and its current provider, West Mercia Energy, has a fuel mix that is 47 per cent renewable - from wind, solar and other sources.

A climate change working group on the council, appointed following the declaration of climate emergency, has been looking at ideas and opportunities for the council to reduce its carbon footprint.

One of its first initiatives was a review of the energy supplied to the council.

The council has now agreed to move forward with a plan to change the tariff for its electricity to a wholly renewable source from its current provide. This will cost the council £102 extra this year.

Oswestry mayor, Councillor John Price, said he was pleased that the council was taking the lead in reducing its carbon footprint.