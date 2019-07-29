Plans for Oswestry dog play area turned down due to noise concerns

Pooches Playground wanted to turn Cottams field in Morda Bank, near Oswestry, into a play area associated with the dog daycare centre on site.

But Shropshire Council has refused planning permission, saying the barking would disturb residents.

Becky Willis, who applied for permission, said she had taken preventative steps, but they did not satisfy council planning officers, who refused the plans under delegated powers.

Ian Kilby, development manager at the authority, said: “It is acknowledged that the applicant has indicated that mitigation measures and working practices will be carried out to minimise the noise from barking dogs that would emanate from the site.

“However, it is considered that the proximity of neighbouring residents would mean that they are still likely to experience an unacceptable level of disturbance as a result of the dog day care business which would have a detrimental impact upon their residential amenities.”

Ms Willis said dogs were only accepted at the centre after being assessed for temperament.

“Dogs are only accepted if they are fully vaccinated, including kennel cough and regularly receive worm and flea treatment," she said.

"Vaccination records must be seen before they can start and shown again following annual boosters.

“Before a dog can start attending day care they must attend a trial, where they are assessed for suitability based on temperament, behaviour and health.

“Dogs in day care are continually monitored and assessment is ongoing. If a dog shows any signs of aggression they will no longer be accepted.

“If a dog does not seem happy, the owners are advised that day care may not be appropriate for them.”

“Dog numbers fluctuate on a daily basis but the average is eight.

“Some days there are as few as four and occasionally 10.

“During school holidays the numbers drop as owners are often at home and don’t require day care.

“The outdoor areas will be checked several times daily for dog excrement and will be collected using heavy duty pooh bags and disposed of into sturdy and secure bins, which will be collected weekly by a commercial waste collection service that specialises in dog waste.”

But Shropshire Council case officer Mark Perry said: “Officers have witnessed the noise from dogs barking on two occasions and found regular bursts of dog-barking lasting two to three minutes, with bursts occurring every five minutes.”

“This was witnessed continuously on both occasions over the period of 40 minutes on each visit.

“Staff have been seen making efforts to control the barking, shouting at the dogs, dispersing treats in the paddock to occupy the dogs and walking amongst them, however the noise quickly resumed on each occasion.”