Oil tank fire spreads to house near Oswestry
An oil tank fire spread to a nearby house near Oswestry early this morning.
Firefighters were called to Weston at 2.27am this morning after reports of a house fire.
Four crews from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury used three main jets, three hose reel jets and six breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. An aerial ladder platform was in use as well. The fire was out by 5.09am.
Police were also in the area and closed off the junction of Weston Lane and Weston Road.
