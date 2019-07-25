Tributes to tragic Shropshire pool player, aged 28

Craig Rowe was a talented pool player and friends will hold a 24-hour pool marathon tomorrow in his memory. A gaming event at the weekend will also be dedicated to the popular Ellesmere man.

Mr Rowe's body was found close to the Shropshire/Welsh border on Saturday night.

He grew up in Ellesmere and went to the Lakelands Secondary School where he became deputy head boy.

After university he went into retail and was a supervisor at SportsDirect.

Friends and colleagues have posted dozens of tribute on his social media page and his family have thanked everyone for their 'kind words and memories'.

Selfless

Brother, Steve, said: "I know all his friends were like family and everybody is experiencing the same devastation we are. He is the most selfless person I will ever know and would put everyone before himself and do anything to help anyone in need.

"Words can’t describe how much of good person he was and anyone that knew him will understand - he didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He supported me through so many difficult times and I just wish he had let somebody support him."

Advertising

The 24-hour pool marathon will be held at the Ex-Serviceman's Club in Oswestry, beginning at 9pm.

Organisers say they would like people to go along and share memories of the talented player with each other and give a donation towards a fund in his memory.

Friend Mark Hughes, has set up charity page, gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-craig-rowe which raised almost £1,000 in a day.

Mr Hughes said: "Craig and I met playing Pokemon Go, two years ago. We hit it off straight away and our friendship grew quite close over the years.

"He, myself and others ran our local Silph Arena battle league and we attended the regional tournament in Birmingham earlier this year too.

"We have a tournament scheduled for this Saturday and I would like to use that as opportunity to raise money in Craig's memory."