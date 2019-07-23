Oswestry action plan will help firms expand

The draft Growth Strategy for Oswestry sets out proposals for the future with the long-awaited innovation park planned for land off the Mile End Roundabout as the top priority.

Shropshire Council’s strategy document wants to see the provision of business and incubation spaces for growing companies.

And it says growth areas could include advanced manufacturing including engineering and agri-tech, food and drink processing, health and social care, environmental science and technologies and creative and digital industries.

It also wants to see the strategic road network improved, develop a mixed use and housing development at Park hall and explore opportunities for healthcare companies, linked to the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Oswestry Town Council will debate the draft strategy at its meeting on Monday.

Deputy leader of Shropshire Council and portfolio holder for economic growth, Steve Charmley, said: “Oswestry and its surrounding area provides a unique opportunity for businesses looking to invest and grow. This strategy will have a key role in encouraging growth and attracting new businesses and investment not just into the town but the surrounding area.”

Vision

The Growth Strategy looking to 2021 says it will support and grow new and existing businesses, attract inward investment and develop and retain talent and skills.

“The economic vision for Oswestry is about enabling growth through the innovative use of existing assets and land to attract and retain new businesses.”

“There is a real drive within the town to act on its economic ambitions with specific scope to attract new businesses, retain young people, provide higher skilled jobs, support the independent retailers, boost the night time economy and provide accommodation to encourage visitors and businesses to invest.”

There is a warning that companies could leave the area.

“There is an identified lack of grow on space in Oswestry to allow for local company expansion which does increase the risk of companies leaving.

”There have been viability issues relation to housing and commercial development which have resulted in low levels of housing and commercial space and employment land being brought forward. Shropshire Council is working hard to unlock this land and commercial space.”

The document says funding and investment for infrastructure and economic growth is available through Growth Deal and similar Government funds, European Structural and investment funds and prudential borrowing.

“Shropshire Council will work with Oswestry Town Council to identify suitable sources of investment to help deliver the Oswestry Local Economic Growth Strategy, particularly where it can be used to stimulate private sector investment in the area.”