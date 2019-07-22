Marches Trust gets new deputy

Following five successful years as headteacher at Sir John Talbot’s School, Mr O’Toole will work as the Deputy CEO in addition to his headship role.

Mr O’Toole said: “After five years as the leader of Sir John Talbot’s School I am excited to be taking on this additional responsibility to help shape the trust as we grow. My focus will remain as headteacher of Sir John Talbot’s School and ensuring it remains a leading school in Shropshire.”

Sarah Longville, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, said: ‘‘The appointment of Mr O’Toole as Deputy CEO marks the next stage in the development of the Marches Academy Trust. Working together, we will ensure that an excellent education for the children of Shropshire remains our number one priority. Mr O’Toole and I are committed to empowering headteachers and their communities to be the best they can be and to provide the best learning opportunities for the young people in our trust."