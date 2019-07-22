Award-winning surgeon ‘delighted’ to join Oswestry hospital

Mr Geraint Thomas has started work at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH).

His appointment is a joint one by the hospital and Keele University in the new post of consultant senior lecturer of population orthopaedics.

Mr Thomas comes to Shropshire with an international reputation, having become the first – and so far only – British winner of the prestigious John Charnley Award from the Hip Society of North America in 2014.

His arrival is hoped to help fill the void created by the sudden and unexpected death of Professor James Richardson last year. Mr Thomas will start as a senior lecturer, with the intention of progressing through to a full Professorship over a three-year period.

He will team up with colleagues at the specialist hospital to form a young hip unit, working under the clinical leadership of consultant orthopaedic surgeon Mr Chris Evans.

Mr Thomas said: “I have been looking forward to getting started ever since I was offered the position earlier in the year, so I am delighted to be able to get down to work.

“I really want to play a central role in expanding the research portfolio of the hospital. Research is vital if we are to continue delivering ever better outcomes for patients.

“RJAH has a worldwide reputation for outstanding patient care, but we cannot afford to take that for granted – and a focus on research will ensure we continue to move forward to deliver world leading care.

“My research will be focused on population orthopaedics – osteoarthritis in particular – but I will work hard to support my colleagues in pursuing and developing their own areas of research.

“Collaboration is the key to success and working with Keele opens up very exciting new opportunities.”

Mr Steve White, medical director at RJAH, said: “This is an exciting joint appointment and we are delighted to have Geraint join us.

“It links Keele, with its expertise in primary health care, and this trust, with its expertise in specialist surgery, to look at the whole population in relation to musculoskeletal care.

“Population health is now beginning to get the priority it deserves and has recently been recognised in the new NHS long-term plan, which was published earlier this year.

“Geraint has already made great strides in understanding the nature of osteoarthritis, particularly of the hip.

“Professor Richardson’s unexpected passing was a huge shock. He played such a big part in enhancing this organisation’s reputation as a centre of excellence and innovation. Now Geraint can help us take that forward.”

Professor Christian Mallen, director of Keele University's Institute for Primary Care and Health Sciences, said: "We are delighted that Geraint is joining us at the Institute for Primary Care and Health Sciences.

“His expertise in orthopaedics and population medicine will be an excellent addition to our multi-disciplinary team, and we look forward to developing exciting new programmes of work with one of the leading clinical academics in this field.”