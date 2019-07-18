Volunteers make progress on canal restoration work near Oswestry

Ecologists have now removed the great crested newts from the 300-metre section between Crickheath and the restored end at Pryces Bridge.

Volunteers say that the first 150 metres has now been strimmed to ground level, tree stumps removed and the channel has been roughly shaped.

Spokesman Fred Barrett said the next 75 metres will receive the same attention this week end – leaving one more stretch of 75 metres to do in August.

When finished in 2020/21 it will link up with the Canal and River Trust Winding Hole Project at Crickheath, which has recently been filled with water. A winding hole allows boats to turn around, making the stretch of canal navigable.

"It is estimated that the complete 735 metre stretch between Crick heath and Pryces Bridge will be restored, in water, and have boats on it by 2020," Mr Barrett said.

The Shropshire Union Canal Society has been involved with progressively restoring the channel of the Montgomery Canal since 2008.

The current project is to extend the channel from Pryces Bridge to Crickheath Winding Hole, a distance of 735 metres.