Oswestry Golf Club in fundraising event for disabled children

The Movement Centre is holding its third golf day at Oswestry Golf Club on Friday, September 20.

All profits from the golf day will go towards helping children with movement disabilities to reach their full potential, giving them more independence.

The Movement Centre is inviting all golfers to take part in the event, which includes a two course meal and prize giving.

There will be prizes on offer and players taking part will have the chance to win a golfing holiday from sponsors Club Choice Ireland.

Sponsoring the event for the third year running, Club Choice Ireland creates tailored golfing experiences for individuals and groups and work with over 60 hotels, resorts and golf courses.

All funds will go directly towards The Movement Centre’s work.

The charity provides a specialist therapy, called Targeted Training, to children who face problems with their movement control.

By attending The Movement Centre, children can gain head control, so they can interact with their family; it can help children develop the skills to sit unaided, so that they can play with their friends.

For some children it can enable them to walk, which means they can be far more independent.

For information about the event contact 01691 404248.