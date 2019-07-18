Oswestry Colour Run raises thousands for charity

Set in the British Ironwork Centre's sculpture park on June 30, the second Oswestry Colour Run was a huge success.

Chairman of the centre, Clive Knowles, is thrilled to have exceeded last year's total of just over £14,000.

He said: “This is definitely the area’s most eccentric event. Seeing the families and kids literally get blasted in paint is pretty amazing and knowing that they’re all here to help push cancer back is unbelievably uplifting.

"What we can achieve when we all unite over a common cause is simply startling, and everyone is left feeling incredible over the difference that they can make to Macmillan.

"Through the funding raised at this year’s Colour Run, Macmillan are now covered for 670 hours of highly important work. Thinking about it in those terms makes all the stress of planning and organising a truly worthwhile experience.”

The event saw runners from all across the region come together together to help beat cancer and fund much-needed support for those suffering.

This year’s 3km course was specifically designed to allow runners to weave their way across the fields and parkland of the Ironworks, where paint stations could be found dotted at several hidden points.

Each paint station was manned by Macmillan volunteers and the Shropshire Girl guides, who were all determined to cover every runner from head-to-toe in a myriad of bright colours.

Every runner received an official t-shirt, goodie bag and a medal to congratulate them for reaching the finish line.