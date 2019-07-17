Oswestry group travels to Cardiff

The group says previous mass extinctions were thought to have been caused by planetary level crises, massive volcanic events, tectonic plates shifting, inversion of entire layers of oceans, gamma ray bursts from dying stars or collision with massive meteorites.

"Now our production of greenhouse gases is causing a crisis on a level comparable to these events and are, literally, epoch defining,"

spokesman, Sophie Hughes-Saunier said.

"In the face of this crisis, gently managed change is a futile gesture. Only bold, decisive, and perhaps painful action will make any difference."

The protests at the National Museum were focussed on calling for the UK Government and the National Assembly of Wales to follow up their announcement recognising the Climate Emergency with actual, concrete, effective action.

"A commitment to Carbon Neutrality by 2050 is not enough to avert the worst of the oncoming climate crisis, and XR are calling on Cardiff and Westminster to commit to Carbon Neutrality by 2025.

"By declaring a climate emergency, Cardiff and London have led the way in Wales and England, pressuring other countries to follow suit. But unless bold declarations lead to bold actions, these are hollow soundbites that will do nothing to lead the world to a sustainable future."

The day included workshops, talks and creative events, music and kids activities.