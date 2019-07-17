Children's Laureate joins calls to protect says Oswestry Hillfort

Cressida Cowell visited the 3,000-year-old Shropshire hillfort, during a book signing in the town.

As plans to build 120 houses close to the ancient monument progress, the author says it is a truly magical place.

The acclaimed writer and illustrator, was announced as the new Waterstones Children’s Laureate last week.

She said: “As an author, places like Oswestry have inspired me both as a child and as an adult. My series, The Wizards of Once, was directly influenced by Iron Age landscapes I ran on as a child.

"Sites such as Old Oswestry Hillfort are an irreplaceable part of our history, and part of the shared cultural heritage of generations to come.

“I would hope that in 2019 we protect and look after important sites like Old Oswestry and its surroundings, for this is a truly magical place that contains undiscovered stories about our ancestors.”

Objections have been made to the planning application by Galliers Homes to build 120 houses close to the hillfort as well as Wat’s Dyke, both scheduled monuments.

People have until tomorrow to comment about phase one and phase two applications.

Oswestry Hillfort

One body to object is RESCUE - the British Archaeological Trust - which said: “The proposed development area is clearly visible from the south-eastern side of the hillfort and the visibly intrusive loss of this open space would significantly compromise its historic and scenic value.

"The certain impact of allowing the development to proceed, which would result in a harder edge to modern built development, would damage the visual magnificence and special character of one of this country's most important prehistoric strongholds. Any incursion into this setting space would be catastrophic for the archaeological integrity of the monument.”

Campaign group, HOOOH - Hands off Old Oswestry Hillfort said: “Old Oswestry within its setting is both an archaeological icon and cultural asset, loved for its heritage, ecology, scenic beauty and impressive presence in the landscape, which all rely on its current separation from the town. Northwards creep of the town from this widely opposed housing will erode this fragile but vital detachment, setting the precedent for further extensions through the hillfort’s eastern setting.”

It says that the hillfort is an unnecessary victim of inflated and unrealistic housing targets which could be delivered on less contentious sites elsewhere.

“It also appears that our hillfort is paying the price for 10 years of zero housing delivery of 900 homes on the Oswestry Sustainable Urban Extension and a totally unjustified and excessive allocation of employment land.”

“We are at a decisive point in Old Oswestry’s timeline; unless we act now, this national heritage jewel will recede behind creeping urbanisation. We urge people concerned at this prospect to object while there’s still time.”