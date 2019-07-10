It’s a Knockout challenge to celebrate NHS birthday

Celebrating each milestone of the NHS has become a highlight in the calendar at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen.

The entrance to the hospital was transformed into the venue for It's a Knockout, which saw five teams of two take part.

Staff competing in the games, which were organised by the League of Friends, included booking clerk Larissa McElroy, fundraising manager Helen Knight, recovery nurse Linda Hart, research project manager Sarah Turner and porter Pete Bright.

Chief executive Mark Brandreth also joined in the fun, as well as project manager Louis McDonald who was attemptong to defend his title of reigning champion after winning last year's Generation Game.

The teams were required to complete an obstacle course in five minutes which was made up of a fancy dress station, face paint challenge and cake decorating.

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Diana Beard, from Alkington near Whitchurch, demonstrated how teams must decorate their cake while League of Friends volunteer Maddy Sugden was the model for how staff must paint their faces.

Victoria Sugden, charity director for the League of Friends, said: “It’s a Knockout was a fantastic event with our competing members of staff really getting involved in the challenge – it was great to see how competitive everyone was.

“I’d like to thank the estates and facilities team at RJAH – they gave us so much support leading up to the event and also on the day.

“It was lovely to feel a real party atmosphere in the main entrance and the staff at RJAH work so hard. It was great to see everyone having fun together while honouring the great institution that is the NHS.”

The games were compered by retired Lieutenant Colonel Ian Sawers, who is one of Shropshire’s deputy lieutenants and trustee for the League of Friends.

Alongside Diana, lead g Jan Greasley and League of Friends chairman Peter David judged the cakes and face paint of each team – with Mark Brandreth and Sarah Turner being crowned the winners.

Mr Brandreth added: "Friday was all about celebrating the NHS and what better than some fun for our staff and a spectacle for our patients.

“I’d like to thank our League of Friends for organising the event and also to Diana Beard for coming and helping the trust celebrate with her wonderful cake decorating game.

“The NHS is something very special and it is quite right that we celebrated its 71st birthday in style.”