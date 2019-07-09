James sets charity challenges before he hits 30

James Manford is taking on a variety of challenges, from marathons, to salsa dancing to brewing nettle beer.

He is using the bucket list to raise money for the charity PAPYRUS, Prevention of Young Suicide.

"This charity sits particularly close to my heart after the loss of a close friend, Sarah Powell. My target is to raise over £1000 and so far I have raised £339," he said.

"Sarah and I were very close friends. We met competing at Mounted Games when we were young and competed for many years both on the same team and against each other. Sarah was always the source of fun at a party, always a very positive and light-hearted person but also incredibly hardworking. So as you can imagine, it was a massive shock, when she died."

He said suicide remained the biggest killer of young people in the UK.

"PAPYRUS provide potentially life-changing support to vulnerable young individuals through the helpline HOPELINEUK. It alsoengages communities and volunteers in suicide prevention projects and delivers training programmes to individuals and groups. This includes equipping local councils, healthcare professionals and school staff with suicide prevention skills."

"My bucket list will run until March 2020 and I epi;f like to finish it off with a bang, a bit of a party to celebrate the achievements and raise further awareness for the charity."

He has already completed two half marathons and has entered the Giants Causeway Half Marathon in Belfast at the end of

Advertising

September, a week before the Chester Marathon.

"My next big challenge is walking the 177 miles ofOffa’s Dyke in nine days If anyone that fancies a stroll they can join me during the section from Llanymynech to Llangollen on August 21.

He said the most educational challenge so far had been brewing nettle beer, the most fun learning salsa dancing and the most rewarding running the Chester half marathon in one hour 45 minutes.

If you would like to follow James’ journey or donate then you can follow facebook.com/bucketlist2019 or virginmoneygiving.com/Bucket-List.