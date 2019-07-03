RAF issues noise warning over Shropshire crematorium plans

The proposal for land off the A5 between Oswestry and Shrewsbury, was deferred in March over concerns raised by the RAF about low-flying training and noise.

But Shropshire Council’s north planning committee is set to discuss the plans again on Thursday, with members recommended to delegate a decision to the planning services manager.

In response, the RAF said it would direct any noise complaints it receives about its training to Shropshire Council.

The RAF said it would soon be back to 1,300 helicopter movements a month at the site and warned it would not change its programme or “risk collisions”.

A spokesman for RAF Shawbury said: “We will soon be up to 1,300 approaches a month.

“This will create an almost persistent presence in and around the Nesscliffe Training Area, with constant use of Pigeon Wood.

“The effect of our flying training will be to introduce potentially significant noise into the proposed crematorium area on a constant basis.

“It should be noted that I will not be able to alter the current flying pattern in and around the Nesscliffe training area.

“To do so would lead to the funnelling of activity that would impact on the deconfliction of helicopter traffic entering and leaving Nesscliffe training area and increase the risk of mid-air collision.

“I would like to place on record that if RAF Shawbury receives noise complaints relating to the proposed crematorium, the complainants will be referred to Shropshire Council’s planning department.”

The development was criticised by members previously, who said it would be better located either in the south of the county or east of Shrewsbury.

Concerns were also raised by a parish councillor, who worried smells for a nearby chicken farm could have a negative impact on services held at the crematorium.

The meeting will be held at Shirehall at 2pm on Thursday.