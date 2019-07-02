More than 100 bands heading to Oswestry for annual music festival

Gigfest takes place in for venues across Oswestry town centre this weekend and this year's event will also be in memory of one of the towns most enthusiastic live music fans who passed away in January; Graham Jones.

As in previous years, the festival has attracted bands from both the UK and from overseas and will be welcoming London-based Swiss rock band Daxx & Roxane to be part of a double headliner for Saturday night at The Vaults Stage alongside star of Jim Steinman’s West End stage production of ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ Giovanni Spano and his band. Also flying in from overseas will be Norway’s Hollow Illusion.

Gigfest, which was created by Keith Reynolds, owner of Rock Reaper Live Music Events in 201 and he continues to run and organise the festival, which will see more than 130 acts performing.

Local and national artists will feature including Total Chaos featuring Aziz Abrahim (former Stone Roses), Rogue Frequency, Bad Dog, Scarlet Rebels, Boston Shakers, Joe Topping, I Assassin, Black Bear Kiss, Hybrid, Like Minded, Trade Off, Liberty Slaves, The Innocent, Sarah Jones, Secret Elephant, Wasted Fate, Ruffnecks and the event will be brought to a close on Sunday with Oswestry’s very own Foo Fighters band Monkey Wrench.

Entry to all venues is free, although voluntary donations are welcome in aid of The British Lung Foundation.