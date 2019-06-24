Oswestry school locked down as police called to disturbance

The Marches School confirmed it exercised its lockdown procedure at its site in Morda Road for safety reasons.

A spokeswoman said: "A localised incident took place at The Marches School today involving a student.

"The senior leadership team exercised the lockdown procedure to protect all staff, students and visitors on site.

"Our policy is not to discuss students due to their age and vulnerability, as such the school does not wish to comment further on the incident."

West Mercia Police confirmed officers were called to the site at about 11.45am to reports of concerns for a students' welfare, but no further action was taken.