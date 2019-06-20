Go Green in Whittington

Environmental groups including the RSPB, Woodland Trust, Extinction Rebellion Oswestry and Shropshire Wildlife Trust will have stalls and campaigns such as Love Your Magnificent Severn and the Oswestry based, Do IT For David will feature throughout the day.

Whittington School is also involved in the fair and there will be local food and produce traders, crafts and Willow weaving demonstrations.

Sarah Thursfield will be giving demonstrations on how to mend rather than throw away.

Castle manager, Sue Ellis, said: "It will be a fun day packed with activities and demonstrations, talks and quizzes. There is also a boot fair on the back field. There is free entry and it will £1 to park."

Pete Lambert from Shropshire Wildlife Trust said the trust's special coracles would be on the castle moat as a way of raising the profile of the trust's Love Your Magnificent Severn campaign.

A planned expedition of the Severn, collecting rubbish and monitoring the amount of plastic in the river had to be abandoned last week because of heavy rain and high river levels.