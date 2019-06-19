Tractors on lane near Oswestry leave residents fearing for their safety

One parish councillor said people were worried about their safety while out walking and some others fear damage could be caused to their homes.

The situation has arisen in Hengoed, after Pentrewern Farm was given permission to expand.

The decision to grant permission was made by Shropshire Council planning officers under delegated powers, Councillor Peter Clare, of Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council, said - and he claims it should never have been given the green light that way.

Now Jane Hadlow, of Oswestry Ramblers, said people are left fearing for their safety on the road.

An agricultural vehicle on the move

She said: “It really is quite worrying. It has happened since a tractor depot opened up the one side of the village and now some days there are tractors, four or five at a time coming up and down in convoy.

“It is not every day but when it happens you can be left fearing for your safety.

“We like to walk at least half an hour a day but when this is happening it becomes quite worrying and I am writing to the police about my concerns.

“It is a narrow lane and we are very concerned. Surely there should be some kind of weight limit in place.”

Councillor Clare described the situation as a “calamity”.

He said: “One day they began moving silage and everything else from the one farm base to the other and there were 200 tractor movements between 5am and 7pm.

“Residents have been calling me up and at my door complaining ever since saying it is making life hell.

Calamity

“The road the tractors are travelling on is not safe, it is a designated cycle path and someone is going to get seriously hurt.

“One person said they are worried the constant tractor and trailer movements have caused a crack in their home.

“Something must be done, but I don’t know what can be done.”

He added: “Hengoed residents are now having to suffer a constant flow of tractors and trailers pounding Old Chirk Road.

“A calamity has befallen the area. The vehicles are as wide as the lane and pedestrians and cyclists are being pushed onto grass verges.

“The tarmacadam is breaking up in places and it is worrying.”

The farm is owned and run by Mr Huw Ellis.

Mr Ellis said: “On May 23 we harvested silage. The activity commenced at 8.45am and was completed by 6pm.

“Tractors were moving between both our farmsteads. The harvesting avoided the bank holiday and was done within reasonable working hours.

“It should be noted that the Hengoed highway was used by two other farmers who were also harvesting silage on the same day and their activity could well have been going on after ours had ceased.”

Robert Macey, chairman of Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council, said the council had sent a letter to Shropshire Council attempting to clarify the situation over how the planning permission was granted, but said Councillor Clare’s view did not represent that of the parish authority.