Delays as A5 in Oswestry closed

By Rory Smith | Oswestry | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Drivers suffered delays after a stretch of the A5 and adjoining road in Oswestry were closed.

Police closed the A5 in both directions following an incident between Mile End Roundabout and Whittington Roundabout at about 10am today.

The adjoining Middleton Lane was also closed for about an hour and a half.

Officers from Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood team advised people to avoid the area until the road reopened at about 11.30am.

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "A5 from Mile End/Whittington Roundabout closed both direction, Middleton lane over A5 also closed in both directions, please avoid area."

