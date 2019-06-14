Spine injured patients at games

The Inter Spinal Unit Games are organised by WheelPower, a national charity for wheelchair sport, and allow adult patients who have sustained a spinal cord injury in the past 12 months to compete and try a variety of sporting activities.

A total of 15 spinal injury units from across the UK and Ireland are invited to bring a team to compete in the competition.

Physiotherapist Amy Wyatt, Occupational Therapist Joely Heighway, Generic Worker Jeanette Jones and Staff Nurse Hayley Thurston from the Oswestry-based hospital took five patients to Stoke Mandeville Stadium to compete in the games.

Amy said: “The games are really beneficial to newly paralysed patients – it supports their physical rehabilitation by improving their wheelchair skills, health and fitness.

“It also allows participants to build their confidence and socialise with others who have also experienced similar life changing injuries which is such an important part of their mental rehabilitation.

“This year, almost 120 patients took part in up to 20 sporting activities including Wheelchair Basketball, Handcycling and Athletics.”

The team of patients representing the Shropshire hospital in the centre for spinal injuries included Dan Moseley, Tracy Vallance, Charlie Cash, Adam Clarke and Andy Hough who managed to take away three medals between them.

Joely said: “Dan received the gold medal for Boccia which involves players throwing balls towards a target ball and Tracy was successful in Ladies Tennis and Table Tennis – winning a silver medal in each sport.

“Overall, we placed eighth with fifteen spinal injury units competing which is a huge achievement for us as we have no sports facilities for our patients to practice and train.

“All the patients did incredibly well, and we’re so proud of each of them.”

The Inter Spinal Unit Games aim to promote the importance of physical activity and to help improve mental health.

Tracey said: “I had a fab week at the games and they were so much more than I ever could have imagined.

“It was a brilliant time, and I’d like to say a thank you to the staff and my fellow patients for making it such an unforgettable experience.”