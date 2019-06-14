Colour fun run for Oswestry

A charity colour run, which sees participants covered in a rainbow of paints, will be held in Shropshire later this month.

The Oswestry Colour Run is being held to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

It will be held on June 30 at the British Ironwork Centre, off the A5, with a series of races getting underway throughout the morning.

Last year the event raised more than £14,500 for the charity to help its work in the region.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the centre, said: "The colour run is designed to be a happy, enjoyable day for all ages. It celebrates healthiness, happiness, individuality, and giving back to the community while experiencing the uniqueness of the British Ironwork Centre. It is a three-kilometre, un-timed race in which participants are doused from head to toe in different colours from various paint stations around the course."

Each participant is given a t-shirt and protective glasses before they embark on the run and a medal and bottle of water at the finish.

Anyone wanting to register must do so in the next 24 hours at oswestrycolourrun.co.uk.