Oyez, Oyez! Oswestry town crier here to stay

Phil Brown took on the volunteer role after winning a competition organised by the council last year.

Now the original year long role has been extended.

The 71-year old is a regular sight in the town centre and at special community events.

He will be proclaiming the delights of the town at the annual Food Festival on July 13 and 14.

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor John Price, said: "Mr Brown has been a great ambassador for the town, he has added a bit of colour to our events. We are pleased that he will continue over the next 12 months."

The town crier said he was delighted to continue and said there was an art to the role.

"It's not so much about how loud you are, it's about the pronunciation and much as anything. The temptation is to rush it, but you have to pronounce the words right."