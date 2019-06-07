Menu

Advertising

Oswestry streets to shut for roadworks

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

Two town centre roads in Oswestry will be closed for up to three weeks later this month.

Leg Street, Oswestry

Leg Street and Beatrice Street will be shut from June17 for work to be conducted by SP Energy Networks between the junction of Leg Street to Madog Place.

Shops and businesses are being urged to make other arrangements for deliveries as loading bays will not available.

The road is being closed for excavations to lay cable for the electricity network reinforcement.

Motorists will be diverted around Castle Street and Welsh Walls throughout the work.

Oswestry Local Hubs News Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News