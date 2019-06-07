Advertising
Oswestry streets to shut for roadworks
Two town centre roads in Oswestry will be closed for up to three weeks later this month.
Leg Street and Beatrice Street will be shut from June17 for work to be conducted by SP Energy Networks between the junction of Leg Street to Madog Place.
Shops and businesses are being urged to make other arrangements for deliveries as loading bays will not available.
The road is being closed for excavations to lay cable for the electricity network reinforcement.
Motorists will be diverted around Castle Street and Welsh Walls throughout the work.
