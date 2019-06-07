Call for devolution of Oswestry's A-boards

County and town councillor, Paul Milner, says dealing with them at a more local level would make it easier to handle issues that crop up.

Disability and access groups say advertising boards on the pavements can make it difficult for people in wheelchairs and with sight and mobility problems to get around.

Bosses at Shirehall want to devolve responsibility of the boards to town and parish councils and Councillor Milner says he would like Oswestry to get involved.

Councillor Milner said he recently went around Oswestry town centre with a guide dog to see problems that face those with sight difficulties.

“It was quite an experience really because unless you are in that position you wouldn’t necessarily realise the problems that can face you.

“If a guide dog comes up to a shop which has a lot of street furniture or A boards they aren’t necessarily going to manage to get past and they certainly aren’t going to take you out into the middle of the road in danger either.

“It is a problem for those with wheelchairs, pushchairs or sight problems.

“I am not saying it is a massive problem in Oswestry any more than anywhere else, but we could work with our various groups and our wonderful businesses to make sure it runs smoothly."

Assistant clerk to the town council, Arren Roberts, said councillors wanted to start a conversation about the possibility of taking over responsibility.

"Our members would like to consider this in more detail and have more information about what it would entail. We have some way to go in understanding the ramifications."