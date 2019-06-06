Feed the Birds can combat loneliness in Shropshire

Feed the Birds involves training volunteers to visit people who are experiencing social isolation, to install and refill bird food containers and chat about garden wildlife. People are referred to the scheme via GP surgeries through their care and community co-ordinators and agencies in the voluntary sector.

Diane Monether, Feed the Birds project officer, said that the feedback for the new scheme had already been positive.

"Regular social contact is established through the scheme, while watching garden birds and knowing you are doing something for them is very rewarding," she said.

She said that, thanks to National Lottery players, Feed the Birds will reach a further 100 beneficiaries, matching them with 100 volunteers who, following training, will visit once a week.

“We will target the Oswestry and Shrewsbury areas initially, working closely with Telford Feed the Birds, but plan to extend the project across the whole of Shropshire over the next two years.”

The Wildlife Trust is now looking for volunteers who would like to be part of the project and is also taking referrals from organisations that come across people who are lonely or socially isolated.

"This is a great opportunity for anyone who is a bird lover and wants to share their passion for feeding the birds with others. We will also be taking Feed the Birds into Morris Care homes and working with Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with the aim of bringing people closer to nature through watching birds."

Anyone interested in finding out more should contact Diane Monether on 01743 284271 or email dianem@shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk.