Balloon Festival will go ahead

The Oswestry event will be held on August 24/25 in the town's Cae Glas Park,

It is being organised by Oswestry Town Council in conjunction with the ballooning and inflatable building company, Lindstrand Technologies.

Fears about the festival were raised this week when a facebook message said it had been cancelled.

However Lindstrand Technologies said the festival was definately still going ahead.

A spokesman for Lindstrand said: "Due to a technical issue the Facebook event page was cancelled.

"The event has not been cancelled."

Entertainment and a street market is being planned for the weekend to attract people into Oswestry.