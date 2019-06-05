Leadership contest must not become 'vanity parade' – MP

And Owen Paterson also called for some of the candidates to drop out of the race, warning that too many contenders risked turning it into a 'lengthy vanity parade'.

His comments echo those of housing minister James Brokenshire, who also called for some of the candidates to reconsider.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she would step down as Conservative leader on Friday, and so far 13 Conservative MPs so far have put themselves forward to succeed her.

But Mr Paterson said some of these had little chance, and their presence in the contest were simply hampering the opportunity to hear the arguments properly.

He said the next leader must also be committed to a quick exit from the European Union.

"Conservative MPs now face a binary choice," he said.

"We can choose to repair the damage wrought by the outgoing leadership by electing a leader with a cast-iron promise that we will leave the EU by October 31 at the latest.

"Or else we can opt for more of the same. More fudge. More prevarication. More delay. If we do, then we should not be surprised when the voters who are currently giving us such a kicking make their permanent political homes elsewhere.

"The most successful political party of the 20th century – if it survives at all – will look back on a nine per cent vote share as a lofty ambition in the 21st."

He said while his preferred option would be to leave the EU with a free-trade agreement, the next prime minister should be fully prepared to leave under the terms of the World Trade Organisation.

Mr Paterson said the Conservative Party's 1922 Committee, which represents backbench MPs, needed to look at its rules to ensure the process was conducted properly.

"It ought to raise the threshold for being nominated to 12 MPs and see more than one candidate eliminated in each round," he said.

"That way, we can ensure proper debate among the leading candidates whilst having an efficient election which does not drag on into a lengthy vanity parade."

Mr Paterson, who served in David Camerons' cabinet, said the number of candidates meant it would be difficult to even hold an effective hustings.

"If every subject were given half an hour, each candidate would have only two-and-a-half minutes to speak and we would have no genuine scrutiny of their ideas," he said.

Mr Paterson said while it was flattering being spoken of as a 'potential leader', some of the candidates must know they are not likely to win.

"Standing with an eye on a future cabinet job might seem a clever strategy, but it makes for an unedifying spectacle," he said.

At the weekend, former universities minister Sam Gyimah became the latest to announce his challenge. The other candidates are: Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid, Mark Harper, Rory Stewart, Jeremy Hunt, Dominic Raab, Esther McVey, James Cleverley, Kit Malthouse, Andrea Leadsom and Matt Hancock.