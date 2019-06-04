Retailers to quiz council deputy in Oswestry

The proposed hike in the licence fee for pavement displays and A-boards is on the items expected to be brought up at the meeting which takes place from 6pm at the Wynnstay Hotel in Church Street, Oswestry.

Oswestry Chamber of Trade is hosting the meeting which is billed as being able to discuss "All Things Oswestry" with Councillor Steve Charmley, the deputy leader of Shropshire Council, and Adele Nightingale, manager of the Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID).

The meeting, open to members and non-members of the chamber, will give local businesses the opportunity to find out what action has been taken regarding the pavement permit fees and get up to date with the latest developments from BID.

Shropshire council agreed to postpone the planned licence fee increase when retailers from Oswestry complained. The £50 annual fee was to have risen to £311. New applications were set to be even more expensive at £413

Chairman of Oswestry Chamber, Mark Derham, said: “When local businesses found out about the large increase in fees for using ‘A’ frames and displays outside their premises, there was a lot of dissatisfaction over the way it had been handled.

“We felt we needed to make sure the council were aware of their views and the possible impact it could have on our local economy.

“We are very glad that a representative from the council will be attending to explain what has happened and clear up any confusion.”

Shropshire Council is looking to devolve responsibility and management of pavement licences to town and parish councils.