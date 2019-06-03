Derwen college fete success

Students past and present, families, staff, volunteers and the local community all visited the college taking part in games, have-a go-activities and shopping at the stalls and outlets.

Activities for young and old to take part in included badge making, screen printing, skittles, Play Your Cards Right, Coconut Shy and Lucky Dip. Sports activities were provided by Oswestry fencing coaches from Phenzync and football with Chester FC, who went along with cuddly wolf mascot Big Lupus. The event was also supported by local rotary clubs who ran games and a popular book stall.

The fete offered visitors the chance to see some of the college and meet students. There was a Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards camp showcasing the challenges taken on by students and staff for the awards, a student reunion area for past and present students to meet up, and an adapted bike owned by student Mackenzie Beeson who is taking part in a sponsored cycle around Lake Vyrnwy in July.

There were rave reviews of the Creative Arts students’ show called BeSmART and visitors admired and bought works of art from the students’ art exhibition.

Stalls also sold the college’s Made@Derwen bread, cakes, jams and chutneys, served up ice-creams galore, and treated guests to home-made Derwen ice-cream, a barbecue and Pimms.

Located within the commercial areas of the college, revellers enjoyed the opportunity to shop and eat at the college’s Orangery Restaurant, Garden Café and Garden Centre and Shop.

Principal Meryl Green said she was delighted to see so many people visiting the college for the fete.

She said: “The sun came out and the atmosphere was just fabulous. We would like to thank all our supporters who are generous with their time, their fundraising and their enthusiasm for the work of the college, and also to external stall holders and all our sponsors – the generosity and community spirit was inspiring.”

Funds raised from the Summer Fete will go to Derwen College Charity supporting students with special educational needs and disabilities in their work, independence and wellbeing.