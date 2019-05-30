Advertising
Crash at busy roundabout near Oswestry
One person was taken to hospital following a crash on a busy roundabout near Oswestry.
The accident happened on the Gledrid roundabout on the A5/A483 south of Chirk on Wednesday evening.
Emergency services went to the scene just before 7pm following a two vehicle crash.
West Midlands Ambulance service said one person was taken, by ambulance, to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Traffic was down to a single lane on the traffic island while emergency services worked at the scene.
Highways England contractors were also brought in after a lampost involved in the accident was left at such an angle that large vehicles would have been unable to pass.
