Crash at busy roundabout near Oswestry

The accident happened on the Gledrid roundabout on the A5/A483 south of Chirk on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services went to the scene just before 7pm following a two vehicle crash.

West Midlands Ambulance service said one person was taken, by ambulance, to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Traffic was down to a single lane on the traffic island while emergency services worked at the scene.

Highways England contractors were also brought in after a lampost involved in the accident was left at such an angle that large vehicles would have been unable to pass.