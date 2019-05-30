Menu

Advertising

Crash at busy roundabout near Oswestry

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

One person was taken to hospital following a crash on a busy roundabout near Oswestry.

The accident happened on the Gledrid roundabout on the A5/A483 south of Chirk on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services went to the scene just before 7pm following a two vehicle crash.

West Midlands Ambulance service said one person was taken, by ambulance, to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Traffic was down to a single lane on the traffic island while emergency services worked at the scene.

Highways England contractors were also brought in after a lampost involved in the accident was left at such an angle that large vehicles would have been unable to pass.

Oswestry Local Hubs News Chirk
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News