Speeding problems for villages near Oswestry

Pant and Llanymynech, which sit on the busy A482 trunk road, are subject to 30 mile an hour limits.

But a report on the Vehicle Activated Signs in the village show that 75 per cent of vehicles travelling north - towards Oswestry - were over the 30mph limit whole 87.4 per cent of vehicles travelling south exceeded the limit.

The news has spurred villagers on to looking at the launch of an online petition calling for safer roads in the area.

For decades residents and councillors have been pushing for an A483 bypass for the two villages along with safety measures for junctions such as the Llynclys crossroads.

Plans for the bypass got to the stage of a setting out the preferred route but that was then scrapped because of lack of funding.

The speeding and other highway dangers will be on the agenda for the annual meeting of Llanymynech and Pant Parish Council on May 23 7.15pm at Llanymynech Village Hall.

Council clerk, Vivien Byrne, said: "The Hall will be used as a Polling Station that day, but our meeting will be held in a separate room in the building."