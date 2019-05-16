Clerk helps Shropshire cancer charity get £2,000

He had no hesitation in choosing Shropshire’s Lingen Davies Cancer Unit.

In January 2009, wife, Sue, was diagnosed with breast cancer and the last ten years have seen surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and many visits to Telford and Shrewsbury hospitals and the Lingen Davies Cancer Unit.

The result is £2,000 raised for the charity.

Mr Preston said: “Sue is one of the fortunate cancer survivors and her family, like so may others in Shropshire, Mid Wales and Telford and Wrekin will always be grateful for the care and support as received, particularly from the team at the Lingen Davies Cancer Unit at Shrewsbury hospital. The Society is the professional body that represents around 4,000 local council clerks in England and Wales.

“I am so grateful to friends and colleagues in the society for their willingness to support this charity in such a generous manner. Being president of my professional body was a huge honour. To be able to raise funds in travelling around the country to support a cause that is so important to my family just added to the experience and memories that I take away.”

Sue, a long-standing member of staff at Stans Superstore at St Martins, near Oswestry also acknowledged the support of the Faulk’s family and her work colleagues throughout her treatment.

In addition to the £2,000 other donations were sent directly to the charity. A cheque was recently presented to Lizzie Coleman, the Events and Funding Officer of Lingen Davies Cancer Unit.

She said: “It’s wonderful to have the support of David and his colleagues in the Society of Local Council Clerks and at Oswestry Town Council. Our mission is to make a positive difference to lives affected by cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales. We have less than £40,000 to raise to reach £1.25 million by June, in time for our 40th Anniversary – David’s donation will go a long way towards helping us get there.”