Jamie is king of the mountains

The annual event, now in its 26th year, takes in some of the most beautiful, dramatic and tough countryside just west of Oswestry.

It attracted riders from all over the west Midlands as well as Shropshire and Wales.

Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club has run this event since it was started 26 years ago by the late Brian Gray who was a keen cyclist and a member of Borderland. He was also the founder of Dairi-Pak in Baschurch.

Event organiser, Jonathan Jones, said Mr Gray's son, Tim, continues to support the challenge each year so that all monies donated can go to charity.

"The main recipient this year will again be the Midlands Air Ambulance," Mr Jones said.

“It’s been great to welcome so many entries this year. I must thank all the landowners for helping us make this such a great course and all the many volunteers who make this event possible.

"With the co-operation of the landowners we have access to routes, not normally open to the public, through some beautiful scenery in the Berwyn Mountains. There were 30 marshall points along the route, including water stations and a buffet lunch at the Rhiwlas Village Hall at the finish."

The fastest male was Jamie Davies with a time of one hour and 44 minutes while the first woman home was Sally Ellis in two hours and 23 minutes.

"Last year's fastest rider, James Martin, didn't log his finish time this year because he just kept going and went around twice."

The event was praised by riders.

Dave Lowdon used to ride with Brian Gray and has ridden in nearly all the events over the last 26 years. He said, “It still feels like a family event to me, a lovely atmosphere."

Jamie Earley, who lives locally and rides as well as helping with the organisation said: “I like it because it’s always relaxed and not too commercialised."