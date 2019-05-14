Canal Triathlon fully booked

Welsh rugby legend, Sir Gareth Edwards, will be the official starter for the event, assisted by Sue Newham, Mayor of Newtown.

Saturday's challenges gives entrants the chance to cover all the 35 miles of canal in one day though not all will take part in all three sections.

The event includes a 17 mile cycle section from Newtown, an 11 mile walk or run from Pool Quay and then a seven mile canoe section to finish below the locks at Welsh Frankton where the Montgomery Canal joins the rest of the national waterway network.

With a number of obstructions on the route, the organisers have called on the help of over 60 members and friends to help participants across roads which block the towpath and past locks which cannot be used by canoes.

The event is organised by the Friends of the Montgomery Canal who this year have the assistance of a substantial donation from Tesco’s ’Bags of Help’ programme through the store in Pool Road, Newtown.

Christine Palin, Chairman of the Friends of the Montgomery Canal, said, “The Montgomery Canal Triathlon is always a popular event as the numbers joining this year show. It is always a pleasure to see people who have taken part before, and those who bring friends to join in.

“As usual, there are some keen athletes taking part as well as families who will tackle the event at a more leisurely pace. As well as local entries, we have a number of entrants from further away, some coming 200 miles or more from Scotland, East Anglia and London.

“We are delighted that Sir Gareth Edwards and his wife Maureen will be joining us with the crew filming for BBC Wales. He will be starting the cyclists at Newtown and will then travel the course to meet people on the way to see how they are getting on."