Chimney fire shuts Oswestry road

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

Firefighters prevented a chimney fire from spreading in a row of terraced houses in Oswestry today.

Tackling the chimney fire from above

The alarm was raised just before 8.43am at a house in Whittington Road.

Four fire crews from Oswestry and Shrewsbury went to the scene, including the aerial ladder platform that was used to help fight the blaze from above.

Police closed a short stretch of road between Gobowen and Unicorn Road to give Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service space to work.

The fire was brought under control just after 11.36am.

No one was injured.

