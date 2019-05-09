Pensioner killed in A5 crash 'failed to stop at junction'

Pamela Gunter, of West Felton, died at the scene of the crash which happened at about 9am on December 22 last year at Queen's Head near Oswestry.

The hearing was told that the 71-year-old failed to stop at the junction where the B5009 meets the A5 and was hit by a Volvo travelling towards Shrewsbury.

A statement read out from Volvo driver Yvonne Beaumont said she remembered seeing Mrs Gunter's car approaching the junction.

'Almighty bang'

Mrs Beaumont was returning home to Church Stretton with her husband after picking their son up from Manchester Airport.

"The car just didn't stop and came straight out," she said.

"I had no time to do anything but brake. The car skidded and I heard an almighty bang. I couldn't do anything to avoid hitting the car.

"I saw her pulling out and I just don't know what she was thinking.

"There was not enough time to stop the car in the distance I had available."

It is believed Mrs Gunter was travelling at about 15mph at the point of impact.

Dash-cam footage supplied to the police showed her pulling straight out in front of the car without stopping or slowing down.

'No time to react'

Pc Nik Stafford, a collision investigator, said Mrs Beaumont was left with "little or no time" to stop.

"The driver did not give way to drivers that were already on the A5," he said.

"She emerged from the junction into the path of a vehicle leaving little or no time to react."

Mrs Gunter died from chest injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, John Ellery, recorded a conclusion of road traffic collision.

Mr Ellery said he will write to Shropshire Council to inform them of the crash.

"I am writing to the highways department to make sure they are aware of the circumstances," he added.

"They are considering whether any action is required to prevent any future accidents at this junction."

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services were on scene.