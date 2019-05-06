Oswestry pupil scores £25,000 apprenticeship

Jacob Tidridge, who is studying A level maths, physics and chemistry at Oswestry School applied for the apprenticeship in 2018.

After two online interviews Jacob was invited to Winchester in March to take part in further assessments and for a face to face interview.

From September Jacob will join IBM in Sale, Manchester working in Cyber Security. Alongside his apprenticeship Jacob will be studying one day per week for a four year BSc Digital and Technology Solutions degree endorsed by Exeter University. With his degree fees paid, a salary of £25,000pa and his food and accommodation provided, Jacob can’t wait to start this next step.

Headmaster, Julian Noad, said: “We are delighted that Jacob has this opportunity to work ‘on-the-job’ with such a prestigious company. He has turned down offers from the BBC and Deloittes to follow this path and we wish him every success with his career.

"Unlike conventional further education choices such as university an apprenticeship offers the chance to gain skills, experience and qualifications, all whilst earning a wage.

"In 2017 one of our pupils gained an engineering apprenticeship at Jaguar Land Rover and last year we saw another pupils head to Santander for an accounting apprenticeship. In these days of rising university costs and many graduates finding jobs hard to come by, we fully support our Sixth Form pupils’ choices to opt for apprenticeship schemes.”