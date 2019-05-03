Pip opens his living room on Oswestry market square

Comfy chairs and fairy lights will furnish a gazebo on Oswestry's Bailey Head, all kitted out by Pip Jolt, from the town.

He is bringing the national Public Living Rooms initiative to Shropshire after finding himself lonely and isolated and suffering anxiety problems.

The project is run by the charity, Camerado.

Pip, who says his life was saved by walking into the Designs in Mind shop in Oswestry, said he wanted to reach out to others who were either lonely or who were suffering from mental health problems.

"The public living rooms are a comfortable place where anyone can come, on good days and bad, to be around people, make connections and enjoy being out of the house," he said.

"We’re all over the country, in all sorts of buildings – libraries, community centres, colleges and others. At the moment I don't have an indoor space but I intend to set up the public living space on the Bailey Head each Saturday, until someone offers me part of a building."

He will also be giving out yellow Camerado badges.

"If you are a Camerado on some days, people might ask you to give them a hand but on others, they’ll help you. That’s what being a Camerado is."